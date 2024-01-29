Photos of life in war: Palestinians flee south in Gaza, Israel mourns dead soldiers

Last week, the International Court of Justicecalled for protective action in Gaza but stopped short of demanding a cease-fire, displaced Palestinian families fled Khan Younis and headed south toward a flooded Rafah, where shelter and resources remain scarce, and Israel saw its deadliest single dayduring its war with Hamas, with the deaths of 24 Israeli soldiers.
According to the Associated Press, the Gaza's Health Ministry reported on Friday that the death toll among Palestinians in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 26,000. This follows news of U.S. negotiators working on potential agreements in which Israel would pause military operations against Hamas in Gaza for two months in exchange for the release of more than 100 hostages that were taken hostage during the Oct. 7 attack.
Here are some of the daily moments that were documented this past week:
