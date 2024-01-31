© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Drones are everywhere: How they've changed combat and security

Published January 31, 2024 at 8:11 AM EST

The drone attack that killed three U.S. service members at a base in Jordan signals a shift in the access to military drones and how they are being used around the world.

Caitlin Lee, director of the Acquisition and Technology Policy Program at Rand, talks about the proliferation of drones and why the United States and others should try to limit access to drones.

