© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

French farmers protest blockades highways with tractors

Published January 31, 2024 at 7:25 AM EST

Farmers protests are expanding across France, blocking major highways with convoys of tractors and edging closer to the capital.

Faced with soaring energy prices and regulations they say are ravaging them, farmers are demanding more flexible measures and an end to cheaper imports they cannot compete with.

NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now