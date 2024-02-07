© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One New Orleans woman's quest to find the best king cake for Mardi Gras

By Aubri Juhasz
Published February 7, 2024 at 6:42 PM EST

Mardi Gras is king cake season and one New Orleans woman has found a fun way to find the best ones and rank them.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
US / WorldAll Things Considered
Aubri Juhasz
Aubri Juhasz is the education reporter for New Orleans Public Radio. Before coming to New Orleans, she was a producer for National Public Radio’s All Things Considered. She helped lead the show's technology and book coverage and reported her own feature stories, including the surge in cycling deaths in New York City and the decision by some states to offer competitive video gaming to high school students as an extracurricular activity.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now