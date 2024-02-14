© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voting expert calls for constitutional amendment affirming right to vote

Published February 14, 2024 at 7:40 AM EST
Voters wait to cast their ballots on Jan. 23, 2024 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Voters wait to cast their ballots on Jan. 23, 2024 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Election law expert Richard Hasen is calling for a Constitutional Amendment, that would affirmatively lay out Americans’ right to vote. He argues that it would protect voting rights, reduce discrimination at the ballot box, and also protect election integrity.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Hasen, University of California Los Angeles law professor and author of the new book “A Real Right to Vote: How a Constitutional Amendment Can Safeguard American Democracy.”

Find a book excerpt here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now