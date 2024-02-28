© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Proposed bills could protect IVF in Alabama. What do patients think?

Published February 28, 2024 at 8:12 AM EST

In vitro fertilization patients and doctors are rallying at Alabama’s State Capitol Wednesday to share how a recent state court ruling that found frozen embryos are children is impacting their ability to access services. They’re also speaking with legislators who are working on solutions to protect providers from liability.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd checks in with Troy Public Radio reporter Ann Kenda.

 

