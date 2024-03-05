A killer whale killed a great white shark in less than 2 minutes, leaving experts shocked

Here & Now host Peter O’Dowd speaks with shark expert Esther Jacobs, founder of the marine conservation initiative Keep Fin Alive, about what she saw when a lone killer whale killed a great white shark last year off the South African coast. Scientists say it may signal a shift in the marine ecosystem.

