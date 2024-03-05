Touching down in states voting on Super Tuesday

On the largest primary voting day, 850 delegates are at stake. It’s Super Tuesday.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, Texas Capitol Reporter for the Texas Newsroom, and KQED’S politics reporter Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez about California.

And host Peter O’Dowd talks with Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief for WUNC, about races in North Carolina.

