AMC announces highest earnings since start of COVID-19 pandemic

Published March 11, 2024 at 9:25 AM EDT

In recently released end-of-year earnings, AMC Theaters announced 2023 saw its highest earnings since the start of the pandemic. Now with blockbusters like “Dune 2” leading the box office, new cuts of AMC’s popular Nicole Kidman pre-roll ads, and loyal Stubs subscribers showing out, the company is cashing in on a strong return to theaters.

NPR’s Isabella Gomez Sarmiento reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

