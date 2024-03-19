© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
How Caitlin Clark became one man's 'cheat code' to connecting with his daughter

Published March 19, 2024 at 8:23 AM EDT
Asitha Jayawardena and one of his daughters. (Courtesy of Asitha Jayawardena)
Minnesota children’s otolaryngologist Asitha Jayawardena loved parenting his young daughters but was having trouble finding ways to connect with his older girl, whose interests were so different than his own. That is until they stumbled on Iowa basketball phenom Caitlin Clark, who he called his ‘cheat code’ to connection.

After their first Big Ten game last year, they were both hooked, and Jayawardena made it his mission to be at home for her televised games and schedule daddy-daughter-dates around the matches that came to Minneapolis. His thank you letter to Clark was published in the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Jayawardena joins host Robin Young to talk about how grateful he — and so many other parents — are to Clark for being not only a role model and inspiration to their young daughters but also for connecting the generations.

Asitha Jayawardena and his daughters. (Courtesy of Asitha Jayawardena)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

