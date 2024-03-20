© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Confusion continues over Texas immigration law

Published March 20, 2024 at 9:06 AM EDT

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has blocked Texas’ new controversial immigration law from taking effect, hours after the Supreme Court allowed the law to go forward. The law lets local and state police arrest people in the country without documentation.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Daniel Morales, a professor of law at the University of Houston.

