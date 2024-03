Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Diego Piña Lopez, executive director of the Tucson-based Casa Alitas migrant aid agency, about funding cuts he and other nongovernmental organizations are facing. The cuts are spelled out in a budget deal aimed at averting a partial government shutdown Friday night.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.