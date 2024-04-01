© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. doctor reflects on Gaza after working at a field hospital

Published April 1, 2024 at 8:40 AM EDT
Dr. Mohammad Subeh holding a newborn baby in Gaza. (Courtesy of Mohammad Subeh)
Dr. Mohammad Subeh holding a newborn baby in Gaza. (Courtesy of Mohammad Subeh)

An emergency physician from the San Francisco Bay Area is home after a volunteer medical mission to Rafah in southern Gaza.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Dr. Mohammad Subeh about some of the creative ways he served patients with little resources in a field hospital and the children he will never forget.

A film screening at a field hospital in Gaza. (Courtesy of Mohammad Subeh)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now