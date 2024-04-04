© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Palestinian American doctor walked out of the White House. He explains why

Published April 4, 2024 at 9:06 AM EDT

Palestinian American Dr. Thaer Ahmad is an emergency room physician in Chicago. He was at the White House this week in a meeting with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Muslim-American community leaders. He says he spoke briefly, urging Biden to take action to prevent an Israeli incursion into Rafah, before walking out of the meeting.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Ahmad about his reasons for doing that.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now