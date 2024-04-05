© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
The News Roundup - International

Published April 5, 2024 at 8:10 AM EDT
People gather around the wreckage of a car used by US-based aid group World Central Kitchen, that was hit by an Israeli strike the previous day in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Outrage is echoing through America and the world following an Israeli Defense Force attack on a convoy of World Central Kitchen workers providing aid to the people of Gazas. At least 7 workers died.

NATO is urging its member states to provide long term aid to Ukraine in its years-long effort to repel a Russian invasion at its eastern border. The organization is putting together a $108 billion fund to help Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s forces.

In Senegal, two weeks ago, Bassirou Diomaye Faye was a little-known opposition leader sitting in prison for his politics. This week, he was sworn in as the youngest-ever president in the country’s history, despite never having held political office.

We discuss the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

