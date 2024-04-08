© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cash shortage in Gaza: banks have been bombed and power cut to ATMs

By Jennifer Ludden
Published April 8, 2024 at 5:07 AM EDT

A lack of cash in Gaza has made daily life even more difficult, as people are unable to purchase desperately needed food and other supplies.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Jennifer Ludden
Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country. They track the shift to clean energy, state and federal policy moves, and how people and communities are coping with the mounting impacts of climate change.
See stories by Jennifer Ludden
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now