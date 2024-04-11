© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Minneapolis delays raising Uber, Lyft drivers' hourly wage

Published April 11, 2024 at 8:33 AM EDT

The Minneapolis City Council voted Thursday to delay the start of its new ordinance requiring rideshare companies to pay their drivers the equivalent of the city’s more than $15 per hour minimum wage.

While Uber and Lyft previously threatened to leave over the new rules, this extension may allow the city and the rideshare companies to work things out.

We hear from Jon Collins, senior reporter with Minnesota Public Radio

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now