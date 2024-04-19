Pro-Palestinian demonstrations grow around the U.S.

More than a hundred students protesting at Columbia University were arrested Thursday night. Earlier this week, demonstrators blocked the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and the Brooklyn Bridge in New York. Protesters also blocked highways leading to the major airports in Seattle and in Chicago.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Hatem Abudayyeh, national chair of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network based in Chicago.

