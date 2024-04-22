© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Massachusetts working to authorize work permits faster for migrants

Published April 22, 2024 at 9:52 AM EDT
Musette Jean-Pierre, an immigrant from Haiti, inspects a hat on the factory floor of the New Bedford-based company Ahead. As she awaits her immigration hearing, she was granted authorization to work. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Musette Jean-Pierre, an immigrant from Haiti, inspects a hat on the factory floor of the New Bedford-based company Ahead. As she awaits her immigration hearing, she was granted authorization to work. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Massachusetts is one of many states under financial pressure as more migrants from the southern border seek refuge. State officials and immigrant advocates say legally authorizing migrants to work would help alleviate that pressure.

WBUR’s Anthony Brooks reports that while that may be good for both migrants and local businesses, it’s a slow process.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now