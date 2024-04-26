© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
More salaried workers will get overtime pay with new Biden administration rules

Published April 26, 2024 at 9:33 AM EDT
More workers will get overtime pay under new rules from the Biden Administration. (Mark Lennihan/AP)
This week the Biden administration expanded overtime pay requirements to include more salaried workers. Starting in July workers making $44,000 a year or less qualify. And starting in January workers making about $59,000 or less will qualify.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Bloomberg senior editor Mike Regan about the expansion in overtime pay.

