© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The WNBA season opener shows budding stars, defending champs, and the 'Clark effect'

By Ailsa Chang,
Jason FullerJustine Kenin
Published May 14, 2024 at 4:53 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Cassandra Nagley, who covers women's basketball for Yahoo Sports, about the WNBA season kickoff.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
US / WorldAll Things Considered
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Jason Fuller
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now