The role of Millennial and Gen Z members of Congress in the 2024 election

The election is a little over a month away. We’ve spoken on this show about the importance of young voters.

But what role do Gen-Z and Millennial members of Congress play in the upcoming election? And how can they help mend political divides and get their peers to the polls?

That’s what the latest report from Future Caucus aims to shed light on. Future Caucus is a non-partisan national nonprofit advocating for Gen-Z and Millennial members of Congress.

We sit down to talk about it.

