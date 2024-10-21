Local voter guides: Find candidate information and resources in your community

The 2024 voting season is well underway.

In addition to covering the presidential campaigns, the NPR network is following the races, issues and decisions being made in your community. Control of state legislatures are up for grabs, ballot issues are tackling major issues like abortion,

More from NPR: Three states show how abortion, schools and taxes are at stake in legislature races

NPR member stations are gathering information for voters — from how to register down to races in local offices. They offer guides, resources and news reporting from communities across the country to help you be informed for this year's election.

More from NPR: Which party controls the legislature in each state?

Scroll through to find your state and the resources available from your local member station.

Alabama

Local reporting:

📍 Local news from WBHM in Birmingham

Alaska

Voting resources:

➡️ Voting guide from Alaska Public Media

Arizona

Voting resources:

➡️ Statewide voter guide from KJZZ

Local reporting:

📍 Statwide news from Arizona Public Media

📍 Pheonix-area local news from KNAU

📍 Flagstaff local news from KNAU

📍 Yuma local news from KAWC

Arkansas

Local reporting:

📍 Local news from Little Rock Public Radio

📍 Local news from KASU in Northeastern Arkansas

California

Voting resources:

➡️ Statewide voter guide from KQED

➡️ Chico voter guide from NSPR

➡️ Los Angeles County voter guide from LAist

➡️ Orange County voter guide from LAist

➡️ San Diego voter guide from KPBS

Local reporting:

📍 Bay area local news from KALW

📍 Fresno local news from KVPR

📍 Mendocino County local news from KZYX

📍 Sacramento local news from CapRadio

📍 San Luis Obispo local news from KCBX

Colorado

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from KUNC

Local reporting:

📍 Statewide news from Colorado Public Radio

📍 Aspen local news from Aspen Public Radio

📍 Denver local news from Denverite

Connecticut

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from WSHU

Local reporting:

📍 Statewide news from Connecticut Public

Delaware

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from Delaware Public Media

Local reporting:

📍 Statewide news from WHYY

District of Columbia

Local reporting:

📍 Local news from WAMU

/

Florida

Voting resources:

➡️ Jacksonville area voter guides from JaxToday

➡️ Miami area voter guide from WLRN

➡️ Orlando area voter guide from Central Florida Public Media

➡️ Tampa area voter guide from WUSF

Local reporting:

📍 Fort Myers local news from WGCU

📍 Gainesville local news from WUFT

📍 Pensacola area news from WUWF

📍 Tallahassee area news from WFSU

Georgia

Local reporting:

📍 Local news from WABE

Guam

Local reporting:

📍 Local news from Isla Public Radio

Hawai'i

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from Hawai'i Public Radio

Idaho

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from Boise State Public Radio

Illinois

Voting resources:

➡️ Guide to state ballot questions from IPM News

➡️ Greater Peoria voter guide from WCBU

Local reporting:

📍 Statewide news from NPR Illinois

📍 Bloomington-Normal area news from WGLT

📍 Chicago local news from WBEZ

📍 DeKalb area news from Northern Public Radio

📍 Macomb area news from TriState Public Radio

Indiana

Voting resources:

➡️ Voting guide from IPB news

➡️ Voter guide from WFYI

➡️ Pittston area voter guide from WVIA

Local reporting:

📍 Statewide news from Indiana Public Media

📍 Muncie local news from IPR

📍 Fort Wayne local news from WBOI

Iowa

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from Iowa Public Radio

Kansas

Voting resources:

➡️ Statewide voter guide from Kansas Public Radio

➡️ Kansas City voter guide from KCUR

Local reporting:

📍 Wichita local news from KMUW

📍 Pittsburg area news from KRPS

Kentucky

Local reporting:

📍 Statewide news from Kentucky Public Radio

📍 Murray area news from WKMS

📍 Bowling Green area news from WKYU

📍 Morehead area news from WMKY

/

Louisiana

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from WRKF/WWNO

Maine

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from Maine Public

Maryland

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from WEAA

Local reporting:

📍Baltimore local news from WYPR

📍Statewide news from WAMU

Massachussets

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from WBUR

➡️ Guide to ballot questions from GBH

Local reporting:

📍Cape Cod news from WCAI

📍Western Mass news from NEPM

Michigan

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from Michigan Radio

Local reporting:

📍Detroit local news from WDET

📍East Lansing local news from WKAR

📍Interlochen local news from Interlochen Public Radio

📍Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County local news from WEMU

Minnesota

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from MPR

Mississippi

Local reporting:

📍Statewide news from Mississippi Public Broadcasting

📍Jackson local news from WJSU

Missouri

Voting resources:

➡️ Statewide voter guide from St. Louis Public Radio

➡️ Kansas City voter guide from KCUR

Local reporting:

📍Springfield local news from KSMU

Montana

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from Montana Public Radio

Nebraska

Local reporting:

📍Statewide news from Nebraska Public Media

Nevada

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from KNPR

Local reporting:

📍Local news from KUNR

New Hampshire

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from New Hampshire Public Radio

New Jersey

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from WHYY

New Mexico

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from KUNM

Local reporting:

📍Local news from KRWG

New York

Voting resources:

➡️ Statewide voter guide from WRVO

➡️ Long Island voter guide from WSHU

Local reporting:

📍Buffalo area news from WBFO

📍New York City local news from Gothamist

📍North Country regional news from NCPR

📍Rochester area news from WXXI

📍Syracuse area news from WAER

North Carolina

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from WFAE

Local reporting:

📍Asheville local news from Blue Ridge Public Radio

📍Chapel Hill local news from WUNC

📍Charlotte local news from WFAE

📍Winston-Salem local news from WFDD

/

North Dakota

Local reporting:

📍Statewide news from Prairie Public

Ohio

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from The Ohio Newsroom

Local reporting:

📍Cleveland local news from Ideastream Public Media

📍Columbus local news from WOSU

📍Cincinnati local news from WVXU

Oklahoma

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from KGOU

Local reporting:

📍Statewide news from KOSU

Oregon

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from OPB

Local reporting:

📍Southern Oregon news from Jefferson Public Radio

Pennsylvania

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from WHYY

➡️ Pittsburgh metro area voter guide from WESA

➡️ Pittston area voter guide from WVIA

Local reporting:

📍Harrisburg local news from WITF

📍University Park local news from WPSU

Rhode Island

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from The Public's Radio

South Carolina

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from South Carolina Public Radio

South Dakota

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from South Dakota Public Broadcasting

Tennessee

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from WPLN

Texas

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from KERA

Local reporting:

📍Austin local news from KUT

📍Dallas local news from KERA

📍Houston local news from Houston Public Media

📍Marfa local news from Marfa Public Radio

📍San Antonio local news from TPR

Virgin Islands

Local reporting:

📍Local news from WTJX

Utah

Local reporting:

📍Statewide news from Utah Public Radio

📍Park City local news from KPCW

📍Salt Lake City local news from KUER

Vermont

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from Vermont Public

Virginia

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from VPM

➡️ Hampton Roads area voter guide from WHRO

Local reporting:

📍Northern Virginia news from WAMU

Washington

Local reporting:

📍Statewide news from KNKX

📍Seattle local news from KUOW

📍Pullman local news from Northwest Public Broadcasting

📍Spokane local news from Spokane Public Radio

West Virginia

Local reporting:

📍Statewide news from West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Wisconsin

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from WUWM

➡️ Candidate guide from Wisconsin Public Radio

Local reporting:

📍Rhinelander local news from WXPR

Wyoming

Local reporting:

📍Statewide news from Wyoming Public Media

For more legislative coverage, check out NPR's Who controls the states? series.

Copyright 2024 NPR