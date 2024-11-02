Live from New York, it's Kamala Harris: the VP has a cameo on 'Saturday Night Live'

Updated November 03, 2024 at 00:07 AM ET

NEW YORK — Vice President Harris made a surprise trip to New York City to appear on Saturday Night Live, mocking her opponent, the political men in her life, the historic nature of her candidacy and even her name.

Harris appeared as the mirror image of Maya Rudolph — who plays Harris on the show — giving her advice before the final speech of her campaign in Pennsylvania.

Kamala Harris talks to Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/AJuW7aO7VM — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 3, 2024

"What do we always say? 'Keep Calm-ala and Carry On-ala,'" Harris and Rudolph said in unison.

Harris — who has expressed admiration for Rudolph’s send-up of her as “America’s fun aunt” — was campaigning in Atlanta and Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday. Reporters traveling with the vice president had expected to then head to Detroit, but after take-off, found out they were instead going to New York.

The sketch comedy show has hosted many of the politicians it mocks over its 50 seasons. In 2015, when he was seeking the Republican nomination, Donald Trump hosted the show.

Trump has since soured on SNL, complaining about it on his social media platform as being a "campaign contribution to the Democrats."

The show’s musical guest on Saturday Chappell Roan has been an outspoken critic of the Biden administration’s support for Israel in its war in Gaza. Because of that, Roan said she declined a White House invitation for a Pride Month event. She has said she would vote for Harris but did not endorse her.

