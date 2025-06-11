© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
What Supreme Court actions mean for executive power

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 11, 2025 at 11:52 AM EDT

We’re nearing the traditional end of the Supreme Court’s term, and the court is facing a number of emergency requests involving the Trump administration. We look at the court’s actions in those cases and what they mean for executive power.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Kate Shaw, a professor of law at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and a host of the Supreme Court podcast “Strict Scrutiny.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom
