What makes the Grand Canyon fire so strong and unpredictable?

A massive wildfire on the north rim of the Grand Canyon is still burning, a month after it started. The Dragon-Bravo Fire has charred more than 123,000 acres, making it the largest fire currently burning in the continental United States.

Host Peter O’Dowd is joined by Stephen Pyne, a wildfire historian in Arizona, to learn more about what makes this fire so powerful and unpredictable.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

