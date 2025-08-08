Justice Department launches grand jury probe of N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a federal grand jury investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James, according to two sources familiar with the investigation who weren't authorized to speak publicly.

James won a civil fraud case against President Trump and his companies, fining them millions of dollars in penalties linked to fraud allegations.

Trump has singled out James for public criticism in the past.

Two sources told NPR the criminal probe into James is being led by the top federal prosecutor in Albany.

The DOJ wants more information from James about her successful suit against Trump and his businesses.

The department appears to be operating under a theory that James may have deprived Trump and his adult children of their rights as part of that case, the sources said.

"Investigating the fraud case Attorney General James won against President Trump and his businesses has to be the most blatant and desperate example of this administration's carrying out the president's political retribution campaign," said Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for James. "Weaponizing the Department of Justice to try to punish an elected official for doing her job is an attack on the rule of law and a dangerous escalation by this administration."

