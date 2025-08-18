© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
What the rise of MeidasTouch means in the media landscape

WBUR
Published August 18, 2025 at 11:48 AM EDT

A new name has been topping the Apple, Spotify and YouTube charts: MeidasTouch. Tapping into anti-Trump sentiment, the left-leaning media company has been surpassing Joe Rogan’s weekly audience totals. It stands out amid a non-traditional media ecosystem dominated by conservatives. Experts say the popularity of MeidasTouch also demonstrates the public’s growing distrust of mainstream media.

NPR’s Bobby Allyn reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now
