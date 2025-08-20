© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now

Do Trump's D.C. moves echo an authoritarian playbook?

By Courtney Dorning,
Megan LimAvery KeatleyAilsa Chang
Published August 20, 2025 at 4:02 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with M. Gessen about the Trump administration moves to take over Washington D.C., and what it could mean for the future.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
US / WorldAll Things Considered
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Megan Lim
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Avery Keatley
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe