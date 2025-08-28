© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

New film 'A Little Prayer' tells a loving, gentle Southern tale

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 28, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT
David Strathairn and Jane Levy in "A Little Prayer." (Courtesy of Music Box Films)
/
David Strathairn and Jane Levy in "A Little Prayer." (Courtesy of Music Box Films)

The new film “A Little Prayer” tells the story of the bond between a North Carolina father and daughter-in-law, played by David Strathairn and Jane Levy. Their relationship is complicated by infidelity, post-traumatic stress disorder, and additional family drama.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Strathairn, Levy, Celia Weston, who plays the matriarch, and writer-director Angus MacLachlan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
Here & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now