Have questions about homeownership or renting? NPR wants to know

By Scott Neuman,
Natalie Escobar
Published September 5, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Whether you rent or own, your home is likely to be one of your biggest expenses, and sometimes one of the biggest headaches. Unless you're fluent in all things housing, it can be tricky to figure out how to get, and then keep, a home — and the torrent of information online can leave you with more questions than answers about how to navigate it all.

Does that sound like you? If so, we want to know what questions you have about renting, homeownership and everything that comes with it.

Is there something basic about home-buying you want to know but have been reluctant to ask? Are you getting conflicting advice about the financial benefits renting versus buying and want to learn more? Do you want to know more about your rights as a tenant? Are you thinking of selling your home and aren't sure how to navigate the process in today's housing market?

Your input will help shape a new NPR video and audio series on housing in the U.S. Just leave your contact information here, and a reporter may follow up to record a short video with you about your question.

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
Natalie Escobar
Natalie Escobar is an assistant editor on the Code Switch team, where she edits the blog and newsletter, runs the social media accounts and leads audience engagement. Before coming to NPR in 2020, Escobar was an assistant editor and editorial fellow at The Atlantic, where she covered family life and education. She also was a ProPublica emerging reporter fellow, where she helped their Illinois bureau do experimental audience engagement through theater workshops. (Really!)
