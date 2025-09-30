© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

What Trump, Hegseth said to top military leaders

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 30, 2025 at 11:42 AM EDT

On Tuesday, hundreds of the United States’ top military officials summoned from posts around the world gathered in Quantico, Virginia.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth delivered an address focusing on combat readiness and reforming what he calls the woke culture of the military. President Trump also spoke, giving a long, rambling speech that veered from military issues to political ones.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR’s Joe Hernandez.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now