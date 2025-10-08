How flights are impacted by the government shutdown. And, James Comey's arraignment

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

The government shutdown is now on day eight, and no end is in sight as Democrats continue to advocate for extending Affordable Care Act subsidies. Republicans have not wavered, saying that they could discuss the subsidies after the government reopens. In addition, President Trump has floated the possibility that some of the roughly 600,000 furloughed federal workers could be denied back pay once the government reopens, despite a 2019 law intended to ensure federal employees are compensated after a shutdown.

Andrew Harnik / Getty Images / Getty Images Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) reads a passage from his bible during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Oct. 7 in Washington, D.C. The government remains shut down after Congress failed to reach a funding deal last week.

🎧 Democrats and the GOP seem to be engaged in a game of chicken, NPR's Domenico Montanaro tells Up First. The administration believes it can withstand what's happening politically and place blame on Democrats, he adds. The president has given the impression that congressional leaders have been in discussions, but there is no indication that's happening currently. A few who caucus with Democrats have been voting with Republicans to reopen the government, but Democrats are standing united. Democratic leaders want to emphasize that they are in favor of extending the subsidies while Republicans are not.

The Federal Aviation Administration says an air traffic controller staffing shortage has caused delays at airports across the U.S. The government shutdown has only made this situation worse. The FAA has also had to limit the number of planes it can handle in its airspace to keep the system safe.

🎧 Nearly 11,000 certified controllers have to work during the shutdown, but they will not be paid until after the government opens again, says NPR's Joel Rose. During the last government shutdown in 2019, air traffic controllers reported higher-than-normal sick calls, which caused significant delays at major airports on the East Coast and likely contributed to the end of the shutdown. At rural airports, a federal program called Essential Air Service subsidizes flights, but the Trump administration says that funds for the program could run out as soon as this weekend if the shutdown continues. Rose says that could be significant for the almost 170 communities in the country that use the program.

Former FBI Director James Comey will appear in a federal courthouse today for arraignment on two felony charges: making a false statement to Congress five years ago and obstructing a congressional investigation. The arraignment comes a day after Attorney General Pam Bondi refused to tell senators whether she discussed with the president bringing charges against Comey. During a more than four-hour hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee, Bondi defended her work at the Justice Department and rejected allegations that its investigations are driven by politics.

🎧 In court, Comey is expected to formally enter a not guilty plea, says NPR's Carrie Johnson. His indictment is only two pages long, and it has been difficult to tell exactly which facts led to the charges. Trump will not be in the courtroom, but he could be a significant character, especially if Comey and his lawyers make an argument for vindictive prosecution. That would basically say that he wouldn't have been prosecuted if not for the president's hostility toward him. Comey could have a strong advantage for that argument based on Trump's words on social media and video.

Living better

FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new recommendations for COVID vaccination that require a consultation with a health professional first.

Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention accepted new guidance for the updated COVID-19 vaccines that may make it more challenging for many people to protect themselves this winter compared to previous years. The new guidelines call for people to consult with a doctor, pharmacist or some other health care provider about the risks and benefits of receiving the vaccination before getting the shot. The CDC's acceptance of these guidelines is the final action needed for implementing them, a move that impacts who can get and give the COVID shot, and whether vaccination will be covered by insurance without copayments. Here's what we know and why confusion still remains:

💉 The new guidelines continue to ensure coverage by private and public insurers, including Medicaid and Medicare.

💉 The recommendation should also clarify that anyone age 6 months and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine, including healthy children, pregnant women and younger adults.

💉 But some providers could still be confused or hesitant to administer the shots because of uncertainty and mixed messages. The CDC's advisory committee has presented speculative safety risks of the vaccine that are not backed by solid evidence.

💉 Other medical groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics have issued separate guidance recommending the shot for most people ages 6 months and up.

Special series

Ivan Kashinsky / People dance at Brenda Cazárez's 40th birthday party as Sonido Colombia plays music in the Privada Cusco neighborhood of Monterrey, Mexico, on Aug. 12, 2023.

Cumbia Across Latin America, is a visual report covering the people, places and cultures that keep this music genre alive in six countries.

Monterrey, Mexico, is the land of the "sonideros," DJs who specialize in collecting cumbia and tropical music records. These DJs emerged in the 1960s and continue to showcase their talents at clubs and street parties today. In Monterrey, cumbia was once regarded as gang music because it was popular in low-income and migrant neighborhoods called colonias. At the epicenter is the colonia Independencia. During that era, young people fought for territory, and one of their rebellious acts was to tag the walls of the city with the verses of cumbia songs. Learn more about the genre's influence in Monterrey and view photos of cumbia DJs taking their passion to the streets. You can also read the article in Spanish.

3 things to know before you go

Lowe's / Mike Sida (left) and Wayne Schneider, a manager and associate at the West Broad Street Lowe's in Richmond, Va., pose with Francine the cat. Francine, who went missing on Sept. 18, was found Monday morning at a distribution center in Garysburg, N.C.

Francine, a cat that lives at a Lowe's in Richmond, Va., returned home Monday after an adventure in North Carolina that lasted over two weeks. Francine rose to fame through an Instagram account created to share updates on the search for her. (via VPM) Every fall, schools in Aroostook County, Maine, allow students to take time off from classes to help harvest potatoes. It's a time-honored tradition that dates back to the 1940s. (via Maine Public) A new research paper challenges some common beliefs about Ernest Shackleton's ship, Endurance. The paper questions the ship's reputation as one of the best-built of its time and states that it didn't sink due to the loss of its rudder while trapped in sea ice.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

