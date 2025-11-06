© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Connecticut state senator is eating only $6.20 worth of food a day, in solidarity with SNAP recipients

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 6, 2025 at 12:01 PM EST

Connecticut State Sen. Anwar Saud is on day 11 of eating only $6.20 worth of food, the amount received by the average Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipient daily. His goal, as SNAP recipients are losing all or part of their payments, is to highlight how difficult it is to eat healthily — even in normal times — for those experiencing food insecurity.

Saud is calling on state and federal leaders to compel the United States Department of Agriculture to bridge the funding gap and restore immediate funding. He’s also advocating collaboration among community organizations and faith groups to increase food access as the shutdown continues.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now