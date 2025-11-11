© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Democrats square election wins with party fissures over shutdown

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 11, 2025 at 11:53 AM EST

Democrats were on a political high after sweeping wins in last week’s elections. But one week later, the party is once again under criticism as a small faction of senators broke with leadership and agreed to a deal with Republicans to end the shutdown, without healthcare subsidies.

We put the whiplash into context with Julian Zelizer, professor of history at Princeton University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom
