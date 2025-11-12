© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Examining the environmental impacts of the UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 12, 2025 at 11:52 AM EST

It’s been more than a week since a UPS cargo plane crashed immediately after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, but clean up from the disaster continues.

Here & Now takes a closer look at the environmental impacts of the crash in the surrounding communities with University of Louisville Chief of Environmental Medicine Dr. Aruni Bhatnagar.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom
