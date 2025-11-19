© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Federal court halts Texas' new voting map

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 19, 2025 at 11:46 AM EST

A federal court, including a judge appointed by President Trump, has halted a new Texas Congressional map that could give Republicans five more seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Here & Now‘s Tiziana Dearing speaks with Kareem Crayton about the ruling and the big picture on redistricting. Crayton is vice president of the Washington, D.C., office at the Brennan Center, a nonpartisan law and policy institute.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

