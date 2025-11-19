There is nothing better than catching up with a group of old friends.

You know — those moments when everyone can escape from taking the kids to practice, forget about work responsibilities, relax and get together.

As everyone goes around the table talking about this trip or that embarrassing moment in college, you realize some details are cloudy. Others, however, you remember clearly.

That begs the question: Why does the brain remember certain things over others?

Research says it’s because our brains pick and choose which memories are important. The brain uses a sliding scale to decide the memories to preserve, which explains why certain memories associated with particular life events and unforgettable experiences live on so vividly.

Meanwhile, life’s mundane, more run-of-the-mill tasks are considered “fragile.” Our brain realizes these events are mostly insignificant.

However, there is one caveat: Timing is everything.

Researchers found that people were more likely to remember “fragile” events that happened just before an emotional experience. You can think of an emotional event as one where you felt exhilaration or one that left you stunned.

Emotional intensity is key. Maybe you remember what sports drink you were guzzling before you crushed a home run or the pajamas you were wearing when you found out the Tooth Fairy was the same person reminding you to brush.

Ultimately, the brain processes an infinite amount of information and decides what to remember and what to forget. It prioritizes experiences that are distinctive and emotionally important.

Now, if only your chemistry class could have been as exciting as the day you got your license…