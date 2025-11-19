© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Women's Pro Baseball League to hold inaugural draft

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 19, 2025 at 11:54 AM EST

The Women’s Pro Baseball League holds its inaugural draft on Thursday. The new league features four teams — representing Boston, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco — and will play all of the inaugural season’s games in Springfield, Illinois.

For more on the new league, host Tiziana Dearing talks to Justine Siegel, a co-founder and the first woman to coach for a Major League Baseball team when she was with the former Oakland Athletics in 2015.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now