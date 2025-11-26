The Georgia election interference case against Trump and others has been dropped

The historic Georgia election interference case against President Trump and allies for their efforts to overturn the 2020 election is no more.

A judge in Georgia granted a motion for dismissal on Wednesday.

The case was already struggling. After the Fulton County prosecutor who brought the indictment, Fani Willis, was barred from the case, the head of the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia took over the case. That prosecutor, Pete Skandalakis, motioned to dismiss the case.

Trump had pleaded not guilty.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

