© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Ex-police officer helps homeless people do laundry

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 28, 2025 at 11:51 AM EST

After over two decades in law enforcement, Wade Milyard Jr. retired as a K-9 police officer for Maryland’s Frederick department. He took up a different kind of service to his community, becoming the founder of Fresh Step Laundry, a nonprofit that offers free laundry services to people experiencing homelessness.

In his bus, nicknamed Lucy, retrofitted with washers and dryers, he offers a free laundry service to those in his neighborhood.

Host Scott Tong speaks to Milyard Jr. about the work he is doing now.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
Here & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now