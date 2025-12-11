As Dick Van Dyke turns 100, 99-year-old comedian and friend Mel Brooks pays tribute

On Saturday, comedic legend Dick Van Dyke will celebrate his 100th birthday.

The legendary screen and stage actor’s 60-plus-year career includes TV’s “Dick Van Dyke Show,” Broadway’s original production of “Bye Bye Birdie,” and the now iconic “Mary Poppins” movie — as well as dozens of other stage, TV, and big screen productions.

Van Dyke, famously positive and equally active, maintained his jam-packed schedule through his 80s and 90s, including a music video for the Coldplay song “All My Love” last December. In November, he released his autobiography, “100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist’s Guide to a Happy Life.”

Van Dyke’s fellow comedian and lifelong friend, Mel Brooks, who turns 100 next year, joins host Robin Young to talk about Van Dyke, their relationship and what it feels like to head toward the century mark.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

