© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Week in politics: Indiana rejects redistricting, health care in limbo and Trump mocks affordability

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 12, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan and Lisa Mullins invite Sahil Kapur of NBC News and the AP’s Darlene Superville to the Friday politics roundtable. They discuss

Indiana Republicans rejecting a White House push for new congressional maps, whether congressional moderates will broker a compromise agreement on healthcare reform before the end of the month, and how President Trump is talking about the economy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now