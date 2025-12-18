© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Trump wants 'tiny cars' built and sold in America. Will it work?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 18, 2025 at 11:59 AM EST

They’re tiny. They’re affordable. So-called “kei” cars have been ubiquitous in Japan for decades, and American car enthusiasts are increasingly enthralled.

Even President Trump is not immune. After a recent visit to Japan, Trump said he’s approved manufacturers to start building tiny cars for American roads.

Heatmap News contributor Andrew Moseman tells Here & Now‘s Scott Tong why that’s easier said than done.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now