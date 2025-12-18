© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

U.S. government takes responsibility for last year's deadly mid-air collision over the Potomac River

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 18, 2025 at 11:58 AM EST

The U.S. government is now taking responsibility for the deadly crash between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and a commercial jet last January over the Potomac River, killing 67 people.

Mary Schiavo, a pilot and former inspector general at the Department of Transportation, joins host Indira Lakshmanan to discuss what more we know about what caused the crash.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now