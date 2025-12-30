© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Auntie Bev, former journalist and educator, uses TikTok to teach vocabulary to the masses

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 30, 2025 at 12:01 PM EST
Dictionaries are displayed for sale at Powell's Books on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Portland, Oregon. (Jenny Kane/AP)
Jenny Kane/AP
Dictionaries are displayed for sale at Powell's Books on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Portland, Oregon. (Jenny Kane/AP)

Beverly Mahone-Gibbs, best known online as Auntie Bev, has created a TikTok and Instagram presence with millions of followers, where she explains the meaning of different vocabulary words.

Some days, it’s just about a word she feels like people need to learn about, but most days, her word of the day comments on a current political situation.

Auntie Bev joins host Robin Young to talk about the power of words.

@bevspeaks
The Creation of Auntie Bev. @aarp @tamronhallshow #seniorcitizen #influencer
♬ original sound - Bevspeaks vocabulary builder

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now