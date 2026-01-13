© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Air pollution limits: Trump's EPA won't consider economic value of saving lives, just industry costs

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 13, 2026 at 11:55 AM EST

The Environmental Protection Agency is planning to stop considering the monetary value of saving human lives when setting rules on air pollution, and instead calculate only the cost to industry.

Jake Spring, climate reporter at The Washington Post, tells Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan why this policy change may make air pollution regulations less effective.

