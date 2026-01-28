© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Rubio faces Senate scrutiny as he defends Venezuela policy

By Michele Kelemen
Published January 28, 2026 at 8:08 AM EST
Secretary of State Marco Rubio appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to explain President Donald Trump's policy toward Venezuela following the U.S. military raid that ousted then-President Nicolas Maduro, at the Capitol in Washington, Wed. Jan. 28, 2026.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Secretary of State Marco Rubio appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to explain President Donald Trump's policy toward Venezuela following the U.S. military raid that ousted then-President Nicolas Maduro, at the Capitol in Washington, Wed. Jan. 28, 2026.

Updated January 28, 2026 at 10:40 AM EST

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee about the U.S. military operation that ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and outlining Washington's strategy moving forward.

In his opening remarks Rubio pushed back on claims that the U.S. is at war with Venezuela.

"There is no war against Venezuela, and we did not occupy a country. There are no U.S. troops on the ground," framing the mission as a targeted law enforcement action rather than a military occupation.

Rubio says the U.S. will help Venezuela transition from what he calls a "criminal state" into a responsible international partner and is closely monitoring the former vice president, now interim leader Delcy Rodríguez, who has pledged to open Venezuela's energy sector to American companies.

But Rubio also signals a hard line if cooperation breaks down. "Make no mistake, as the President has stated, we are prepared to use force to ensure maximum cooperation if other methods fail," Rubio said.

Democrats are expected to challenge the legality, cost, and fallout of the operation. In her prepared remarks ranking committee member Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., acknowledges Maduro's record but questions the decision, writing: "Nicolás Maduro was bad for Venezuela, for the region and for the United States. The question is, was the raid to arrest him worth it?"

Shaheen also criticizes the ongoing U.S. naval blockade, saying it is costing American taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

The hearing marks Rubio's highest-profile test yet on Venezuela policy, as lawmakers press for clarity on the long-term U.S. strategy in the region.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
