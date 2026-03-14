© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Fresh Air Weekend: 'Sinners' actor Delroy Lindo; Novelist Tayari Jones

NPR
Published March 14, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Delroy Lindo is nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in Sinners.
Rebecca Cabage
/
Invision/AP
Delroy Lindo is nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in Sinners.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

No matter what happens at the Oscars, Delroy Lindo embraces "the joy of this moment": Lindo is nominated for best supporting actor for his role in Sinners. At the BAFTA awards, Lindo was presenting when a man with Tourette syndrome in the audience yelled out a racial slur.

Years ago, novelist Tayari Jones snuck into a writing class. It changed her life: Jones' new novel, Kin, is set in 1950s Louisiana and Atlanta, and tells the story of two young women who grow up next door to each other without their mothers.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Fresh Air
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now