© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Single mother struggles to meet SNAP work requirements after layoff

WBUR
Published March 17, 2026 at 11:57 AM EDT

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is a lifeline for parents who have lost their jobs and are struggling to afford groceries for their families.

But President Trump’s big tax and spending bill, which was passed last summer, introduced new rules for the program. Now, SNAP’s work requirements will only be waived for parents with children 13 years old and younger.

NPR’s Juliana Kim introduces us to a single mother from Minnesota who’s struggling to find work after getting laid off.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
Here & Now
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now